TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 41.1% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,557,000 after purchasing an additional 57,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $79.42 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $2,620,960. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

