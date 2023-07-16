Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GLW. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

