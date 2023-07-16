528 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $580.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $584.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

