Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $339.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.54 and its 200 day moving average is $318.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.43 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

