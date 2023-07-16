Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -999.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

