Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,526,000 after buying an additional 670,778 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $166.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

