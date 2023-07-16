Arizona State Retirement System Sells 236 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.1 %

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

ABC opened at $191.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

