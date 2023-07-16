Oak Thistle LLC Takes $327,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.82.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.