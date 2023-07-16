Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $114,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

V opened at $243.16 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $244.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.