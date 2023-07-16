Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Activity

Aptiv Stock Performance

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

