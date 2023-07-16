Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Prothena by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,491,213 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

