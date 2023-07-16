Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $321,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

