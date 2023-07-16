North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,460 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

