First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $512,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

