North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $199,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PEG opened at $63.84 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

