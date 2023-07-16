North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 108.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 35.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $137.14 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.45. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

