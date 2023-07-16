Bank First (BFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Bank First had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. On average, analysts expect Bank First to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $862.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 324.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 665.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

