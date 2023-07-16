Arlington Partners LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

