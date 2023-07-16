Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.45 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 428.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.95 and a 200-day moving average of $282.29.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

