Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $236.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.36.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

