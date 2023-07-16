Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 428.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.95 and a 200 day moving average of $282.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.