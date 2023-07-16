ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 33,096 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

