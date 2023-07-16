Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,865 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

