Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,450 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 284.7% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLMI stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

