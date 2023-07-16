Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $414.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.87. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $293.18 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

