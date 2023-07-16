Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $792,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $17,074,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 357.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,093 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 88,001 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

