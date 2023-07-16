Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.