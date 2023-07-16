Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 11.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $176.13 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.