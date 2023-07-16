17,313 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $52.85 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

