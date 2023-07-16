Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 120,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 818,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.71 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

