Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

OEF stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.92.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

