Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,470,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,324,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

MLPA opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

