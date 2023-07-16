Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $487.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.