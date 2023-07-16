iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Position Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $536,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 64,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $936,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

