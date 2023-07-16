Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 105 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $107.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $108.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

