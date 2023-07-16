Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,046 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $109.32 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

