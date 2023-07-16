Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,322 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,075.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,365.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

