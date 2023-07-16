Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $152.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average is $133.92. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $157.45.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

