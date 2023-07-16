Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,531 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 149,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,572,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

