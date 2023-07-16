Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

