Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,960 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after buying an additional 507,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after buying an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

