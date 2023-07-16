ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

