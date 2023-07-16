Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

