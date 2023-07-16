Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 156.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,317.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,345.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,264.40 and a 200-day moving average of $970.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

