Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Alarm.com by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.