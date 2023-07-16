Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,820. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

