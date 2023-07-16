L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.99. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

