Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Holdings Raised by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Globant by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Globant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Globant by 684.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Globant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Globant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of Globant stock opened at $191.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

