Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.7 %

EMN stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

