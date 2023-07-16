Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 25.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 263,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,075,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 35.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 25,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $355.01 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

